a tiny little house of nature… by beverley365
Photo 1169

a tiny little house of nature…

Striding through the eco park preparation for summer holidays is work in progress,
The natural pool is beautiful to walk slowly by breathing in the oxygen & natures fragrance.

After a heavy storm thunder & lightening which seemed endless I’ve woken up to a fresh bright morning.

After a storm comes a calm….



14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Beverley

Diana ace
A lovely find and capture, such a neat looking insect hotel.
June 14th, 2025  
