Sunny morning cuddles…

I popped over to my sons after a lovely saturday morning smooch along the canal.



This cute corgi puppy is settling in to her new home and has a great routine.

My son looks exhausted but adores motza…



It’s a sunny sunday morning and whilst I had planned to go swimming at 10.30 this morning our dinner party last night which was so fun didn’t end til 1am…

so I’m treating myself to a snoozy relaxing day… these last few weeks have been physically & emotionally busy…



‘We should never feel guilty for allowing ourselves time to rest.’