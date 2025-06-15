Previous
Sunny morning cuddles… by beverley365
Photo 1170

Sunny morning cuddles…

I popped over to my sons after a lovely saturday morning smooch along the canal.

This cute corgi puppy is settling in to her new home and has a great routine.
My son looks exhausted but adores motza…

It’s a sunny sunday morning and whilst I had planned to go swimming at 10.30 this morning our dinner party last night which was so fun didn’t end til 1am…
so I’m treating myself to a snoozy relaxing day… these last few weeks have been physically & emotionally busy…

‘We should never feel guilty for allowing ourselves time to rest.’
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this adorable little doggie.
June 15th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Cute little puppy
June 15th, 2025  
Wylie ace
cute puppy indeed.
June 15th, 2025  
