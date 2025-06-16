Sign up
Previous
Photo 1171
Just arrived from Singapore…
A lovely family… falling in love with Paris.
They had a whizz bang tour of Paris in a taxi and this was their last stop… the opera house.
My son’s girlfriend was helping out as she speaks english quite well… and she enjoyed it although the owner was disorganised & late.
We patiently waited at gare lest, they arrived and whew all was good.
Camila took this lovely capture at the end… lovely.
“I’ve decided to be happy because it is good for my health.”
Voltaire
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1820
photos
135
followers
117
following
320% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th June 2025 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture. I love the girl on the left in her cute dress and the beautiful background. Your narratives are always so refreshing to read Beverley :-)
June 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of them all.
June 16th, 2025
