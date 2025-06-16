Previous
Just arrived from Singapore… by beverley365
Photo 1171

Just arrived from Singapore…

A lovely family… falling in love with Paris.

They had a whizz bang tour of Paris in a taxi and this was their last stop… the opera house.

My son’s girlfriend was helping out as she speaks english quite well… and she enjoyed it although the owner was disorganised & late.

We patiently waited at gare lest, they arrived and whew all was good.
Camila took this lovely capture at the end… lovely.

“I’ve decided to be happy because it is good for my health.”
Voltaire



16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture. I love the girl on the left in her cute dress and the beautiful background. Your narratives are always so refreshing to read Beverley :-)
June 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of them all.
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact