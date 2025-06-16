Just arrived from Singapore…

A lovely family… falling in love with Paris.



They had a whizz bang tour of Paris in a taxi and this was their last stop… the opera house.



My son’s girlfriend was helping out as she speaks english quite well… and she enjoyed it although the owner was disorganised & late.



We patiently waited at gare lest, they arrived and whew all was good.

Camila took this lovely capture at the end… lovely.



“I’ve decided to be happy because it is good for my health.”

Voltaire







