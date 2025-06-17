Previous
Bewitching beauty by beverley365
Photo 1172

Bewitching beauty

Peering round the corner for a happy rose I got lucky…so under the railings I went.

The flash rain showers and sun has pretty much taken its toll on the gardens and yet… they are blooming beautifully.

“Flowers are like friends; they bring color to your world.”
Beverley

