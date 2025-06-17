Sign up
Photo 1172
Bewitching beauty
Peering round the corner for a happy rose I got lucky…so under the railings I went.
The flash rain showers and sun has pretty much taken its toll on the gardens and yet… they are blooming beautifully.
“Flowers are like friends; they bring color to your world.”
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1821
photos
135
followers
117
following
321% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th June 2025 1:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
