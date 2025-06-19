Previous
Roses in full bloom are a sight to behold… by beverley365
Roses in full bloom are a sight to behold…

In part shade against the wall these roses are soo full & pretty, they survive beautifully with very little help and the fragrance is so sweet

Interesting to learn that ‘Rose petals have microscopic perfume glands on their lower petals and these are responsible for producing their beautiful scent.’

We’re having such a glorious sunny week…

"I don't believe in aging. I believe in forever altering one's aspect to the sun." - Virginia Woolf



Beverley

Kathy A ace
Gorgeous
June 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such a lovely dusky pink
June 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Gorgeous pink.
June 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 19th, 2025  
