Roses in full bloom are a sight to behold…

In part shade against the wall these roses are soo full & pretty, they survive beautifully with very little help and the fragrance is so sweet



Interesting to learn that ‘Rose petals have microscopic perfume glands on their lower petals and these are responsible for producing their beautiful scent.’



We’re having such a glorious sunny week…



"I don't believe in aging. I believe in forever altering one's aspect to the sun." - Virginia Woolf







