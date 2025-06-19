Sign up
Previous
Photo 1174
Roses in full bloom are a sight to behold…
In part shade against the wall these roses are soo full & pretty, they survive beautifully with very little help and the fragrance is so sweet
Interesting to learn that ‘Rose petals have microscopic perfume glands on their lower petals and these are responsible for producing their beautiful scent.’
We’re having such a glorious sunny week…
"I don't believe in aging. I believe in forever altering one's aspect to the sun." - Virginia Woolf
19th June 2025
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
12th June 2025 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous
June 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such a lovely dusky pink
June 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Gorgeous pink.
June 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 19th, 2025
