Photo 1175
Blooming easy… it just thrives
It likes the sunshine and shade… this lovely hydrangea is a large beauty by the neighbours front door.
A lovely sunny morning, a new day of hope and & more hopes.
Zen Saying:
"You should sit in meditation for 20 minutes a day. Unless you're too busy, then you should sit for an hour."
It’s become a way of life and makes me feel well positive and energised 🙏
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1827
photos
136
followers
114
following
321% complete
Kathy A
ace
Beautifully shaped petals
June 20th, 2025
