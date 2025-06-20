Previous
Blooming easy… it just thrives by beverley365
Blooming easy… it just thrives

It likes the sunshine and shade… this lovely hydrangea is a large beauty by the neighbours front door.

A lovely sunny morning, a new day of hope and & more hopes.

Zen Saying:
"You should sit in meditation for 20 minutes a day. Unless you're too busy, then you should sit for an hour."

It’s become a way of life and makes me feel well positive and energised 🙏


Beverley

Kathy A ace
Beautifully shaped petals
