Along the waters edge… by beverley365
Along the waters edge…

Let yourself be free, and climb up the steps of the arched iron bridges that cross the canal, and pause at the top to look out across the water. Up and down… stretching your legs…
We giggled as we crossed back & forth… I’m sure Camila thinks I’m crazy… she enjoyed simply being…

The calm friendly smiles and vibrant colours…hearing the children playing all so welcoming.

The occasional blast of music as trendy young fitness groups on bikes climb the hill… the energy and atmosphere on a sunny day was lovely to be in.

All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them. Walt Disney

Never stop dreaming…
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Beverley

@beverley365
Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture, such a wonderful scene to enjoy the day.
June 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely street scene
June 23rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
A beautiful scene
June 23rd, 2025  
