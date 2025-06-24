A rose is a rose is a rose

"things are what they are" a statement of the law of identity… written by Gertrude Stein as part of the 1913 poem "Sacred Emily", a very interesting lady.



Our little garden is blooming Ooo it’s lovely to walk a few paces to capture a pretty flower…

The new buds are opening and the roses are so pretty,.. a little sqishy and a few bedraggled but their sweet fragrance is uplifting & makes me smile.



"Do not grow old, no matter how long you live. Never cease to stand like curious children before the great mystery into which we were born."

- Albert Einstein.