A rose is a rose is a rose by beverley365
Photo 1179

A rose is a rose is a rose

"things are what they are" a statement of the law of identity… written by Gertrude Stein as part of the 1913 poem "Sacred Emily", a very interesting lady.

Our little garden is blooming Ooo it’s lovely to walk a few paces to capture a pretty flower…
The new buds are opening and the roses are so pretty,.. a little sqishy and a few bedraggled but their sweet fragrance is uplifting & makes me smile.

"Do not grow old, no matter how long you live. Never cease to stand like curious children before the great mystery into which we were born."
- Albert Einstein.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
