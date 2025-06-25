Previous
Floating sepals…

Just as I took the photo a pretty little visiter popped by, it’s a glorious plant with a feeling of wonderment ..
the floating petals or sepals are so delicate hovering in the air … so perfect.

The flowers are called “panicles,” typically one of three shapes: “mophead,” “lace-cap,” or “conical”.

A special beauty I’d like to have in my own garden one day.

Nature's way of saying, "Keep going"
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
So pretty with the little visitor.
June 25th, 2025  
