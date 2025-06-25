Floating sepals…

Just as I took the photo a pretty little visiter popped by, it’s a glorious plant with a feeling of wonderment ..

the floating petals or sepals are so delicate hovering in the air … so perfect.



The flowers are called “panicles,” typically one of three shapes: “mophead,” “lace-cap,” or “conical”.



A special beauty I’d like to have in my own garden one day.



Nature's way of saying, "Keep going"