Previous
Photo 1180
Floating sepals…
Just as I took the photo a pretty little visiter popped by, it’s a glorious plant with a feeling of wonderment ..
the floating petals or sepals are so delicate hovering in the air … so perfect.
The flowers are called “panicles,” typically one of three shapes: “mophead,” “lace-cap,” or “conical”.
A special beauty I’d like to have in my own garden one day.
Nature's way of saying, "Keep going"
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th June 2025 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty with the little visitor.
June 25th, 2025
