Wild hearts run free…

Our walk home through the garden is so welcoming.



Breathing in the nature…one step at a time…

I take many breaks during my day, work is fun but super busy, my favourite is pottering in the garden, trimming, sweeping tidying. Ooo and simply sitting in the shade manifesting.



We had a storm last night, there’s a lovely cool freshness this morning.



In nature we heal & find peace in the wild…