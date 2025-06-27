Sign up
Photo 1182
Photo 1182
The day before the storm…
Luckily I captured this white rose the day before the storm… the first white rose so kinda special.
The garden has now come alive and everything is blooming, the power of rain is precious…
I’ve so enjoyed ‘ Insight’ there’s something to be said about meditating…
`You are enough just as you are.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1842
photos
137
followers
112
following
323% complete
View this month »
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Latest from all albums
1179
657
658
1180
659
1181
660
1182
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th June 2025 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A simple beauty.
June 27th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
a beautiful shot of this lovely Iceberg rose.
June 27th, 2025
