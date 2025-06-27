Previous
The day before the storm… by beverley365
The day before the storm…

Luckily I captured this white rose the day before the storm… the first white rose so kinda special.

The garden has now come alive and everything is blooming, the power of rain is precious…

I’ve so enjoyed ‘ Insight’ there’s something to be said about meditating…

`You are enough just as you are.
Susan Wakely ace
A simple beauty.
June 27th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
a beautiful shot of this lovely Iceberg rose.
June 27th, 2025  
