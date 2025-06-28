Previous
A hop skip & a jump… by beverley365
Photo 1183

A hop skip & a jump…

and I’m in the eco park & it is alive with nature, the natural pool is sharing oxygen and the art centre is ready steady go! Lucky children…

I popped in on my way home last night and enjoyed the vibrant art, 4 young Parisian artists were thrilled and proud…to hear praise and compliments …it is terrific work

I’m going aqua boxing early this morning, honestly I’d rather swim, I miss swimming… however a friend of my son needs motivating so… it’ll be fun

I then intend to have a healthy lunch and a pottering afternoon.

Opportunities don't happen, you create them…
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
324% complete

View this month »

