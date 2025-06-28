Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1183
A hop skip & a jump…
and I’m in the eco park & it is alive with nature, the natural pool is sharing oxygen and the art centre is ready steady go! Lucky children…
I popped in on my way home last night and enjoyed the vibrant art, 4 young Parisian artists were thrilled and proud…to hear praise and compliments …it is terrific work
I’m going aqua boxing early this morning, honestly I’d rather swim, I miss swimming… however a friend of my son needs motivating so… it’ll be fun
I then intend to have a healthy lunch and a pottering afternoon.
Opportunities don't happen, you create them…
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1844
photos
136
followers
112
following
324% complete
View this month »
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
Latest from all albums
658
1180
659
1181
660
1182
661
1183
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th June 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close