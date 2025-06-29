Previous
Welcoming window display… by beverley365
Welcoming window display…

I popped to see my son on Friday at the bakery
Ooo it was a hot day for baking…I love breathing in the fresh smell of baking…

Lovely to sit and hear his news and meet the new trainee from Korea. He whipped up a delicious vegan lunch.
I miss him… loads, he’s busy being married

The window is full of pretty vintage coffee pots teapots & milk jugs… and a welcome message.

As I was leaving a girl parked her beautiful bike…with yoga mat over her shoulders…picked up her lunch too.

I fell in love with her bike…
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Boxplayer ace
Looks very inviting, and great bike
June 29th, 2025  
Hazel ace
I love bread, croissants and photos of French origin -thank you!
June 29th, 2025  
