Previous
Photo 1184
Welcoming window display…
I popped to see my son on Friday at the bakery
Ooo it was a hot day for baking…I love breathing in the fresh smell of baking…
Lovely to sit and hear his news and meet the new trainee from Korea. He whipped up a delicious vegan lunch.
I miss him… loads, he’s busy being married
The window is full of pretty vintage coffee pots teapots & milk jugs… and a welcome message.
As I was leaving a girl parked her beautiful bike…with yoga mat over her shoulders…picked up her lunch too.
I fell in love with her bike…
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Boxplayer
ace
Looks very inviting, and great bike
June 29th, 2025
Hazel
ace
I love bread, croissants and photos of French origin -thank you!
June 29th, 2025
