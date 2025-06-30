Schools out….for SUMMER!!! 🎵

Alice Coopers words were flipping around my head when I saw this recent photo at the conservatoire Maëlle has lessons at.

Was it really 1972?



This is a photo of the photo taken the Philharmonie de Paris…the City of Music recently.

I loved the shadows, the joy and togetherness…

a couple of boz were thrilled to see me taking a photo of it… pointing themselves out.. soo cute.



The education on offer to the children from an early age here is really Soo impressive with

financial support to the parents



“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis

