Happy in the shade… by beverley365
Photo 1186

Happy in the shade…

Facing the sun…open and beautiful.
So many buds yet to open…

The garden needs a little love…this heatwave is taking its toll.

Ooo the 1st July today, let’s wish for peace & happy days!

"If I had my way, I'd remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead." Roald Dahl
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful flowers. I agree with your wish for peace & happy days.
July 1st, 2025  
