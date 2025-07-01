Sign up
Photo 1186
Happy in the shade…
Facing the sun…open and beautiful.
So many buds yet to open…
The garden needs a little love…this heatwave is taking its toll.
Ooo the 1st July today, let’s wish for peace & happy days!
"If I had my way, I'd remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead." Roald Dahl
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1850
photos
136
followers
112
following
324% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th June 2025 7:33pm
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful flowers. I agree with your wish for peace & happy days.
July 1st, 2025
