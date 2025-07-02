A pretty pink fluffy surprise…

In the shade of the wall these bush’s are a lovely sight. The eco park a 5 min walk from home has come alive…



The natural pool is open and the joy filled happy faces made me smile… you can smell the oxygen and although the heatwave is unusually hot ‘everybody’s happy, laughing and having family & friends time.



The artists and helpers are busy packing up the exhibition… why next I wonder?



"In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky."

Mungo Jerry… Ooo wonderful 🎶