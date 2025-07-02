Previous
A pretty pink fluffy surprise… by beverley365
Photo 1187

A pretty pink fluffy surprise…

In the shade of the wall these bush’s are a lovely sight. The eco park a 5 min walk from home has come alive…

The natural pool is open and the joy filled happy faces made me smile… you can smell the oxygen and although the heatwave is unusually hot ‘everybody’s happy, laughing and having family & friends time.

The artists and helpers are busy packing up the exhibition… why next I wonder?

"In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky."
Mungo Jerry… Ooo wonderful 🎶
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these interesting blooms with their fluffy bits.
July 2nd, 2025  
Brian ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2025  
Linda E ace
So pretty!
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact