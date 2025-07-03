Previous
The trinity of love… by beverley365
The trinity of love…

Standing strong by the wall… often in the shade of a car… pink roses represent passion, purity, and admiration.…

Popping under the railings yesterday to capture this line of beautiful roses… is always fun.

We had a flash of cool air last night with wild wind… very welcome. This morning it’s stiflingly warm…. A calm productive day today.

“Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” Lao Tzu

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
July 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful title for this beautiful trio, gorgeous colour and capture.
July 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
July 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful trio
July 3rd, 2025  
