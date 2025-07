Just passing by…

On my way to buy a pain au raison… it was a glorious day yesterday with a gentle fresh breeze.



Opposite to where we’re living this wall built 1886 wraps around 107 hectares of land.

An eclectic area of nature and yet cutting edge traditions and luxury fashion creations made only a hop skip and a jump away.



“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving.”