Photo 1190
Summer lilac & busy bees
Yesterday was a perfect day for a spot of gardening, tidying up and pottering in the garden a lovely challenge & I continue today.
Lots of butterflies & bees which was really fab to see as they’ve been thin on the ground.
The butterfly is a flying flower, The flower a tethered butterfly…
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1858
photos
135
followers
112
following
Diana
Beautiful little blooms and colour, I love the incoming bee!
July 5th, 2025
Kathy A
Very pretty
July 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beautiful soft colour and abundance of flowers !
July 5th, 2025
