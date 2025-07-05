Previous
Summer lilac & busy bees by beverley365
Photo 1190

Summer lilac & busy bees

Yesterday was a perfect day for a spot of gardening, tidying up and pottering in the garden a lovely challenge & I continue today.

Lots of butterflies & bees which was really fab to see as they’ve been thin on the ground.

The butterfly is a flying flower, The flower a tethered butterfly…





5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Beautiful little blooms and colour, I love the incoming bee!
July 5th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Very pretty
July 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful soft colour and abundance of flowers !
July 5th, 2025  
