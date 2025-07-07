Sign up
Photo 1192
Happy faces…it’s summertime
Walking through the eco parc on Friday I spotted the noodling doodling was still on the Art sheds window… Oo it was a glorious day…
the swimming pool is open and the atmosphere happy, relaxed & grateful.
On my return…the window was cleaned and no happy faces….
Preparations have begin for summer activities for the families.
Do you remember "One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by."
I found myself smiling thinking of Cliff Richard’s
‘Summer holiday’…😎🎶
I smiled all afternoon…
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
JackieR
ace
Oh that's sad, but your timing was perfect to get this selfie!
July 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love this, enormous fun
July 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such beautiful doodles and a great selfie.
July 7th, 2025
