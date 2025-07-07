Happy faces…it’s summertime

Previous
Walking through the eco parc on Friday I spotted the noodling doodling was still on the Art sheds window… Oo it was a glorious day…

the swimming pool is open and the atmosphere happy, relaxed & grateful.

On my return…the window was cleaned and no happy faces….
Preparations have begin for summer activities for the families.

Do you remember "One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by."

I found myself smiling thinking of Cliff Richard’s
‘Summer holiday’…😎🎶
I smiled all afternoon…
JackieR ace
Oh that's sad, but your timing was perfect to get this selfie!
July 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love this, enormous fun
July 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such beautiful doodles and a great selfie.
July 7th, 2025  
