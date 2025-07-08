Clever hydrangea …Changing colour…

Previous
24 days ago this oak leaf hydrangea was white…now it’s pretty shades of pinks. I just read it’s all to do with the soil…. Isn’t nature wonderful…

If I watered It with a little vinegar it might change to blue….? I’m going to let nature do its thing.

The heat is back… 🎶 it’s a gorgeous morning

“In all things of nature there is something of the marvellous.” Aristotle

