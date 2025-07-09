Previous
Sweet fragrance of summer… by beverley365
Photo 1194

Sweet fragrance of summer…

Yesterday whizzing around… I stopped and yeah… I spy yellow… under the barrier I go to capture a pretty yellow rose…Oops it’s becoming a habit… a little cheeky but I’m a grown up…

A lovely poem…
Yellow roses, morning's light,
guardians of the day, their colours, bold and bright, chase shadows far away.

In whispers of the breeze, they dance, they sway, they sing, with every gentle squeeze, Joy and warmth they bring…
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
