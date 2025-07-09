Sweet fragrance of summer…

Yesterday whizzing around… I stopped and yeah… I spy yellow… under the barrier I go to capture a pretty yellow rose…Oops it’s becoming a habit… a little cheeky but I’m a grown up…



A lovely poem…

Yellow roses, morning's light,

guardians of the day, their colours, bold and bright, chase shadows far away.



In whispers of the breeze, they dance, they sway, they sing, with every gentle squeeze, Joy and warmth they bring…