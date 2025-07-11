Previous
The night before the storm… by beverley365
The night before the storm…

Our little garden is now thriving in the sunshine…
It’s amazing the roses are doing so well in a garden of thistles and fluffiness.

Last night aqua boxing was soo much fun, fast focused movement against the water.

The heat is back and it’s glorious, the natural pool in the eco parc has come to life with happy children & families… Oo it really makes me smile to see and hear the joy….

‘Timing is everything for recovery’…
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
327% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful rose.
July 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty, such a gorgeous colour and lovely light.
July 11th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous
July 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
July 11th, 2025  
