Previous
Photo 1198
Aging beautifully…
10 days ago I took a photo of these ‘just opened roses’… Yesterday I passed them and smiled… they are blooming beautifully and aging with grace… protected by the wall & no cheeky bugs helps. .
Rise & shine It's Sunday morning Ooo a day to relax, reflect, and appreciate the little things in life… 😊
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1873
photos
134
followers
112
following
328% complete
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
12th July 2025 11:01am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Christina
ace
They are gorgeous!
July 13th, 2025
