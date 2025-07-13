Previous
Aging beautifully… by beverley365
Photo 1198

Aging beautifully…

10 days ago I took a photo of these ‘just opened roses’… Yesterday I passed them and smiled… they are blooming beautifully and aging with grace… protected by the wall & no cheeky bugs helps. .

Rise & shine It's Sunday morning Ooo a day to relax, reflect, and appreciate the little things in life… 😊

13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christina ace
They are gorgeous!
July 13th, 2025  
