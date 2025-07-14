Every rose has its thorns…

According to Greek mythology, red roses first appeared when Aphrodite pricked her foot on a thorn, spilling blood on a white rose.



Since then, roses' thorns have captured the imaginations of countless poets and forlorn lovers…



Aphrodite Rock I was my favourite place to be Swim around… to read & write and simply be.



Dancing under the new moons was very special.



It’s Bastille day today…