Photo 1199
Every rose has its thorns…
According to Greek mythology, red roses first appeared when Aphrodite pricked her foot on a thorn, spilling blood on a white rose.
Since then, roses' thorns have captured the imaginations of countless poets and forlorn lovers…
Aphrodite Rock I was my favourite place to be Swim around… to read & write and simply be.
Dancing under the new moons was very special.
It’s Bastille day today…
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1876
photos
134
followers
111
following
328% complete
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th June 2025 6:24pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Red roses are so romantic
July 14th, 2025
Christina
ace
Such a beautiful deep colour
July 14th, 2025
