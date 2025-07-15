Previous
the company of nature gives joy to my heart… by beverley365
Photo 1200

the company of nature gives joy to my heart…

I absolutely love walking early each morning…
I enjoy the fresh air filling my lungs and the gentle breeze on my skin… this is a quiet reflection before the hustle and bustle of my day begins.

I take in my surroundings, taking photos, listening to the chirping birds, feeling the long grass’s, the natural pool is in constant flow & bursting with oxygen… breathing in deep & walking though the rustling leaves, with the soft glow of the rising sun… it’s going to be a hot day
… it all feels like a gift.

Happy new day 😎
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So good to soak in the surroundings.
July 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
July 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact