the company of nature gives joy to my heart…

I absolutely love walking early each morning…
I enjoy the fresh air filling my lungs and the gentle breeze on my skin… this is a quiet reflection before the hustle and bustle of my day begins.
I take in my surroundings, taking photos, listening to the chirping birds, feeling the long grass’s, the natural pool is in constant flow & bursting with oxygen… breathing in deep & walking though the rustling leaves, with the soft glow of the rising sun… it’s going to be a hot day
… it all feels like a gift.