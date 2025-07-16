Previous
The rose that got away… by beverley365
Photo 1201

The rose that got away…

Looking out of the window from the 2nd floor of the pink building… the tipsy topsy garden is just about managing to survive. Either extreme heat or floods of rain…

A line of roses…from afar were interesting to look at on the photo… a Rose code parhaps?… Ooo…these roses have a sweet fragrance…planted decades ago…when the art studio project began….

I’m going to a body sculpting fitness class early this morning… mmm it’ll be interesting…

Last nights aqua fitness was fast & fun I feel surprisingly good this morning.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kathy A ace
Very pretty
July 16th, 2025  
