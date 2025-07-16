Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1201
The rose that got away…
Looking out of the window from the 2nd floor of the pink building… the tipsy topsy garden is just about managing to survive. Either extreme heat or floods of rain…
A line of roses…from afar were interesting to look at on the photo… a Rose code parhaps?… Ooo…these roses have a sweet fragrance…planted decades ago…when the art studio project began….
I’m going to a body sculpting fitness class early this morning… mmm it’ll be interesting…
Last nights aqua fitness was fast & fun I feel surprisingly good this morning.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1880
photos
134
followers
112
following
329% complete
View this month »
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
Latest from all albums
676
1198
677
1199
678
1200
679
1201
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th June 2025 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Very pretty
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close