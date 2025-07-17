A tiny pink delight…

Under the butterfly tree a pretty pink beauty was waiting to have its photo taken, after a rainy fresh day I was thrilled it had opened. Lucky



Soon I’m going to a pilates class I’m enjoying stepping out and having a little breaks from my work.

Exercise gives us more energy and creativity & often we sleep better..



I see sunshine this morning… yippee! It’ll be a lovely walk.



Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on balance, posture, strength and flexibility… for me it’s a slow focus that really makes you feel good.

I’ve practiced it since my 20’s… the days of VHS tapes… Ha ha…

