Fabulous Feijoa…

After a good sweep up and big watering last night i sat in thought… lovely cat was laying on the roof I could see her tail swinging over the edge… a beautiful warm evening.



It’s thrilling to see the Gauva in abundance… changing colour… soon they’ll be ready.



I’m feeling the benefits from Pilates yesterday which was followed by a stretching class… lovely surprise.



I’m having a casual Friday ha ha



