Photo 1203
Fabulous Feijoa…
After a good sweep up and big watering last night i sat in thought… lovely cat was laying on the roof I could see her tail swinging over the edge… a beautiful warm evening.
It’s thrilling to see the Gauva in abundance… changing colour… soon they’ll be ready.
I’m feeling the benefits from Pilates yesterday which was followed by a stretching class… lovely surprise.
I’m having a casual Friday ha ha
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1883
photos
134
followers
112
following
329% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th July 2025 6:43pm
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot, great focus
July 18th, 2025
