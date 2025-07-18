Previous
Fabulous Feijoa…

After a good sweep up and big watering last night i sat in thought… lovely cat was laying on the roof I could see her tail swinging over the edge… a beautiful warm evening.

It’s thrilling to see the Gauva in abundance… changing colour… soon they’ll be ready.

I’m feeling the benefits from Pilates yesterday which was followed by a stretching class… lovely surprise.

I’m having a casual Friday ha ha

Kathy A
Lovely shot, great focus
July 18th, 2025  
