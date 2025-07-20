Previous
Fluttering in the air…

A hardy plant that is surviving the harsh rain & then super hot heat… it grows In a mostly shaded area next to the front door.

What was once white, then with a touch of pink is now a beautiful Pink.
What colour next I wonder?

We had heavy rain last night not sure for how long… this morning there’s a beautiful a chill in the air… the sun isn’t awake yet.

I’ve opened the windows…I’m looking forward to my long brisk walk… happy Sunday.

“A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles”.

Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely capture and colour, they love a shady spot.
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully captured ! - so delicate and beautiful ! favv
July 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2025  
