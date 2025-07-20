Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1205
Fluttering in the air…
A hardy plant that is surviving the harsh rain & then super hot heat… it grows In a mostly shaded area next to the front door.
What was once white, then with a touch of pink is now a beautiful Pink.
What colour next I wonder?
We had heavy rain last night not sure for how long… this morning there’s a beautiful a chill in the air… the sun isn’t awake yet.
I’ve opened the windows…I’m looking forward to my long brisk walk… happy Sunday.
“A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles”.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1888
photos
134
followers
112
following
330% complete
View this month »
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
Latest from all albums
680
1202
681
1203
682
1204
683
1205
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th July 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and colour, they love a shady spot.
July 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully captured ! - so delicate and beautiful ! favv
July 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close