Fluttering in the air…

A hardy plant that is surviving the harsh rain & then super hot heat… it grows In a mostly shaded area next to the front door.



What was once white, then with a touch of pink is now a beautiful Pink.

What colour next I wonder?



We had heavy rain last night not sure for how long… this morning there’s a beautiful a chill in the air… the sun isn’t awake yet.



I’ve opened the windows…I’m looking forward to my long brisk walk… happy Sunday.



“A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles”.



