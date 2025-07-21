Surviving just about…

Non stop heavy rainy weekend a little flooding & battered trees.

Nevertheless I enjoyed walking and getting soaked… no surprise a lovely quiet morning.



On my return I saw the butterfly tree suffered in the fierce wind and a huge branch had snapped.



Then just like that the sun came out and we had a good few hours of heat with a gentle breeze.

Perfect to tidy the garden and begin trimming the tree. Phew…



“Look at the rain long enough, with no thoughts in your head, and you gradually feel your body falling loose, shaking free of the world of reality. Rain has the power to both relax & hypnotize”

― Haruki Murakami