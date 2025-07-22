Sign up
Come rain or shine natures thrives…
the natural swimming pool both organic and ecologically a wonderful alternative to traditional swimming pools is thriving… a pleasure to walk slowly by.
For me the eco park is the perfect walk through to begin my new day… and also to clear my mind in between working. to breathe in the freshness is so uplifting. Simple & energising.
I’m joining a local yoga group this evening, a step back intime… I’m looking forward to meeting some local people.
“Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” The Bhagavad Gita.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
Beverley
@beverley365
