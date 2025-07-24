Previous
All change…
All change…

The streak of blue sky and cheery brightness I was thrilled to see yesterday morning disappeared as fast as you can say ‘Jack rabbit’…and hey presto the heavens opened…

Fortunately I had my waterproof and brolly in my shoulder bag. Within minutes of walking the heavy flash rain turned the street into a pond.

Home double quick and laughing what else can you do… my shoes are still wet.

“Rain is grace; rain is the sky descending to the earth; without rain, there would be no life.”

Early morning Pilates for me… and guess what
I’ll need my brolly 😆

Beverley

