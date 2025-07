Striding home before the heavens opened…

After my pilates class which was sadly uninspiring, golly he was so cold & unfriendly however I pushed myself and hey presto it was over.

The park looks beautiful and the natural lake going into the swimming pool inviting… the plants are thriving rain or shine… so pretty wrapped around it.



And just like that the heavens opened…



The forecast for today is sunshine ☀️ hallelujah



"Friends are the sunshine of life." John Hay