Aging beautifully… by beverley365
Photo 1211

Aging beautifully…

10 days between the two photos…

Interesting to read that rose petals have microscopic perfume glands on their lower petals and these are responsible for producing their beautiful scent.



26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Kathy A ace
Still beautiful
July 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful wabi sabi.
July 26th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Glorious
July 26th, 2025  
