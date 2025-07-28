Sign up
Photo 1213
A welcome lazy sunday… rain & shine.
I’ve been taking time to write and catch up with friends, both email and writing postcards.
"Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow."
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1904
photos
135
followers
108
following
332% complete
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
688
1210
689
1211
690
1212
691
1213
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th July 2025 12:41pm
Karen
ace
Nifty backlit scene! Those big leaves are really nice with the light from behind.
July 28th, 2025
Brian
ace
Splendid 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 28th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Lovely quote
July 28th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Love the quote and happy for you to have had a lazy Sunday, Beverley!
July 28th, 2025
