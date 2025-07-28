Previous
A welcome lazy sunday… rain & shine. by beverley365
Photo 1213

A welcome lazy sunday… rain & shine.

I’ve been taking time to write and catch up with friends, both email and writing postcards.

"Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow."
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Beverley

Karen ace
Nifty backlit scene! Those big leaves are really nice with the light from behind.
July 28th, 2025  
Brian ace
Splendid 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 28th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Lovely quote
July 28th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Love the quote and happy for you to have had a lazy Sunday, Beverley!
July 28th, 2025  
