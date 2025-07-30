Previous
A perfect pink rose waiting to have its photo taken… by beverley365
A perfect pink rose waiting to have its photo taken…

I was thrilled to pop under the barrier (naughty girl…) and discover a few beautiful new roses yesterday…. The true colour just as it is.

“There is simply the rose; it is perfect in every moment of its existence.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson


Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
