Beautiful art work… by beverley365
Photo 1216

Beautiful art work…

Every time I pass this pretty corner I smile which is pretty often…

“Memory is the diary that we all carry about with us.” –Oscar Wilde.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
July 31st, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very lovely! Fav,,
I do like that quote!
July 31st, 2025  
