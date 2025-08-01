Sign up
Photo 1217
Old garden roses…
a little squished & low near the ground but something made me stop and smell them..
Their true colour…
An unusual deep fragrance a lovely surprise and gorgeous large & beautiful blooms… glad I spotted them walking past the church.
We begin a new month… happy august to all 🍀
“The more we practice stepping into the moment, the more we realise how Precious it is…”
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
333% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th July 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous !
August 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
So pretty
August 1st, 2025
