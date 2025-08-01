Previous
Old garden roses… by beverley365
Photo 1217

Old garden roses…

a little squished & low near the ground but something made me stop and smell them..
Their true colour…

An unusual deep fragrance a lovely surprise and gorgeous large & beautiful blooms… glad I spotted them walking past the church.

We begin a new month… happy august to all 🍀

“The more we practice stepping into the moment, the more we realise how Precious it is…”
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous !
August 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty
August 1st, 2025  
