Our roses are waking up & blooming…

& I love them… I saw them & smiled as I went out for my early morning walk yesterday …breathing in nature is so uplifting… the best way to begin the new day.



This is a flash back to my life in pafos…



There is a myth that all roses were white, until Aphrodite pricked her foot on a thorn, dripping her blood onto the roses and causing them to turn red. This happened after Cupid, or Eros, accidentally shot the stems with an arrow, causing them to grow thorns.



Happy Saturday…