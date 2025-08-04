Sign up
Previous
Photo 1220
Thriving on neglect…
Lucky pink flower… lucky because it’s the only one… surrounded with pretty weeds & California poppy’s for company they make a pretty display.
Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day. —Dalai Lama
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1917
photos
136
followers
107
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd August 2025 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely find and capture, such pretty flowers.
August 4th, 2025
