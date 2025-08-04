Previous
Thriving on neglect… by beverley365
Photo 1220

Thriving on neglect…

Lucky pink flower… lucky because it’s the only one… surrounded with pretty weeds & California poppy’s for company they make a pretty display.

Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day. —Dalai Lama
Beverley

Kathy A ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely find and capture, such pretty flowers.
August 4th, 2025  
