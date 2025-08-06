Sign up
Photo 1222
There’s always time to take a break…
Clearing our mind and thinking out of the box is energising and certainly keeps me alert & more creative,
Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky, conscious breathing is my anchor.
Thich Nhat Hanh
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1922
photos
136
followers
107
following
334% complete
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th August 2025 9:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful scene and capture, a lovely narrative and quote as usual Beverley.
August 6th, 2025
