Previous
There’s always time to take a break… by beverley365
Photo 1222

There’s always time to take a break…

Clearing our mind and thinking out of the box is energising and certainly keeps me alert & more creative,

Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky, conscious breathing is my anchor.
Thich Nhat Hanh
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful scene and capture, a lovely narrative and quote as usual Beverley.
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact