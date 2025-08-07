Previous
Catching the sun rays… by beverley365
Photo 1223

Catching the sun rays…

Little pink flowers are popping open at the top the plant resting against the wall lots of them fighting for the sun beams…

I was awake far too early a few thoughts came to mind…

The real luxuries in life?
a good conversation, favourite home cooked food, freedom to choose, a good book, a day nap I need to work on this ha ha
& time for fun, play & laughter…
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Magical light and shot.
August 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
August 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact