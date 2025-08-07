Sign up
Previous
Photo 1223
Catching the sun rays…
Little pink flowers are popping open at the top the plant resting against the wall lots of them fighting for the sun beams…
I was awake far too early a few thoughts came to mind…
The real luxuries in life?
a good conversation, favourite home cooked food, freedom to choose, a good book, a day nap I need to work on this ha ha
& time for fun, play & laughter…
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1924
photos
136
followers
107
following
335% complete
haskar
ace
Magical light and shot.
August 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
August 7th, 2025
