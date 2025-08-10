Previous
A blessed pink bloom… by beverley365
Photo 1226

A blessed pink bloom…

I chatted to a couple of lovely ladies tidying up the plant pots in from of the church, dressed in bright colours with big gardening gloves and floppy hats,
They were soo happy and giggling like school girls. 2 pots filled with all sorts & full of colour.

On my way back with my shopping their job was done and the sound of singing was wafting out of the front door.

This little pink rose was blowing in the breeze
a little sunburnt but very sweet.

Happy sunday. It’s gonna be a bright bright
Sun-Shiny day… 🎶
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact