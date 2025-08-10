A blessed pink bloom…

I chatted to a couple of lovely ladies tidying up the plant pots in from of the church, dressed in bright colours with big gardening gloves and floppy hats,

They were soo happy and giggling like school girls. 2 pots filled with all sorts & full of colour.



On my way back with my shopping their job was done and the sound of singing was wafting out of the front door.



This little pink rose was blowing in the breeze

a little sunburnt but very sweet.



Happy sunday. It’s gonna be a bright bright

Sun-Shiny day… 🎶