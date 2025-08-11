Previous
Remarkable camouflage abilities… by beverley365
Photo 1227

Remarkable camouflage abilities…

After a day of cataloguing and taking photos of antique fabrics and lace in the garden, natural sunny and lovely… I spotted todays photo…

“ Believe in the midst of change and challenge.”
“Can I do this? Absolutely!

11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, fantastic green on green macro
August 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The shield bug is blending in nicely.
August 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely details and colour.
August 11th, 2025  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
August 11th, 2025  
