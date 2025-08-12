Previous
At last in abundance

High up in the bush flowing with the soft breeze on a nothing but blue sky day!
I love this rose bush…happy it’s giving more & more.

For some reason I forgot this photo…from the last week of July… glad I spotted it!

"Tuesdays are suited for laughter and finding joy in the smallest of things."
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! in all ways ! fav
August 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous
August 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
a wonderful capture of this gorgeous bloom.
August 12th, 2025  
