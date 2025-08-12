Sign up
Previous
Photo 1228
At last in abundance
High up in the bush flowing with the soft breeze on a nothing but blue sky day!
I love this rose bush…happy it’s giving more & more.
For some reason I forgot this photo…from the last week of July… glad I spotted it!
"Tuesdays are suited for laughter and finding joy in the smallest of things."
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1933
photos
136
followers
107
following
336% complete
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1224
703
1225
704
1226
1227
705
1228
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th July 2025 1:44pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! in all ways ! fav
August 12th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous
August 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
a wonderful capture of this gorgeous bloom.
August 12th, 2025
