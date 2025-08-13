Previous
A little garden popping up roses… by beverley365
A little garden popping up roses…

This is the view from the 2nd floor looking down, the weather is stiflingly hot, city’s are not always the best place be in this heat… I’m out & about
enjoying freedom.

A garden is like a river. It flows, it's always moving, and it's never the same. It never reaches anywhere other than this moment.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Beverley

Photo Details

Wylie ace
a sweet little city garden. well spotted.
August 13th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍
August 13th, 2025  
