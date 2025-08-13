Sign up
Previous
Photo 1229
A little garden popping up roses…
This is the view from the 2nd floor looking down, the weather is stiflingly hot, city’s are not always the best place be in this heat… I’m out & about
enjoying freedom.
A garden is like a river. It flows, it's always moving, and it's never the same. It never reaches anywhere other than this moment.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1936
photos
135
followers
107
following
336% complete
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
Latest from all albums
704
1226
1227
705
706
1228
707
1229
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th August 2025 8:41pm
Wylie
ace
a sweet little city garden. well spotted.
August 13th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍
August 13th, 2025
