Beautiful Marais… so peaceful so hot…

A favourite place for quirky & beautiful street photos always fabulous fun wanderings.



It’s a little district in the centre of Paris. It is full of beautiful cobbled streets and teetering old stylish apartment blocks, & beautiful friendly people… women of a certain age who once looked like Brigitte Bardot with their baguettes peeping out of their shoulder bag and arms carrying flowers…

a place where handsome gentleman hold the door for you, or let you pay first… & Bonjour Madame brings a welcome smile….



I like this area to wander around and absorb the elegance & kindness. I’ll be back…

