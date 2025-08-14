Previous
Beautiful Marais… so peaceful so hot… by beverley365
Beautiful Marais… so peaceful so hot…

A favourite place for quirky & beautiful street photos always fabulous fun wanderings.

It’s a little district in the centre of Paris. It is full of beautiful cobbled streets and teetering old stylish apartment blocks, & beautiful friendly people… women of a certain age who once looked like Brigitte Bardot with their baguettes peeping out of their shoulder bag and arms carrying flowers…
a place where handsome gentleman hold the door for you, or let you pay first… & Bonjour Madame brings a welcome smile….

I like this area to wander around and absorb the elegance & kindness. I’ll be back…
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
I love the Marais. Quirky, as you say. Nice shot.
August 14th, 2025  
Neil ace
Beautiful description and photograph.
August 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful street scene.
August 14th, 2025  
Brian ace
Great story telling 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely street shot with the tree and the shadows.
August 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely - so clean , peaceful and benefiting from the shade of the tall buildings !
August 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Nice street shot
August 14th, 2025  
