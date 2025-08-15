The statue of the republic 1883

Passing by is always an awe inspiring moment, it’s a meeting place, a place to think, a picnic spot and today in the scorching heat it was simply magnificent to see.



The statue of Marianne.



The top of the pedestal is occupied by a bronze statue, 9.5 m high, symbolising the Republic or Marianne.

She is represented standing, dressed in a toga and wearing a baldric on which is fixed a sword. She is wearing both the Phrygian cap, symbol of liberty, and a plant crown.



In the right hand, the statue holds an olive branch, a symbol Location of peace.

Its left hand rests on a tablet bearing the inscription. "Human Rights"



A monumental bronze sculpture by Jules Dalou