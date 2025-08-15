Previous
The statue of the republic 1883 by beverley365
Photo 1231

The statue of the republic 1883

Passing by is always an awe inspiring moment, it’s a meeting place, a place to think, a picnic spot and today in the scorching heat it was simply magnificent to see.

The statue of Marianne.

The top of the pedestal is occupied by a bronze statue, 9.5 m high, symbolising the Republic or Marianne.
She is represented standing, dressed in a toga and wearing a baldric on which is fixed a sword. She is wearing both the Phrygian cap, symbol of liberty, and a plant crown.

In the right hand, the statue holds an olive branch, a symbol Location of peace.
Its left hand rests on a tablet bearing the inscription. "Human Rights"

A monumental bronze sculpture by Jules Dalou
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such a stunning statue with wonderful details.
August 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great monument and interesting narrative.
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact