Previous
Place de le Republic by beverley365
Photo 1232

Place de le Republic

This is a twist on yesterday’s photo… I liked the cyclists and people passing by, I also liked the flat front view.

So, 2013 Place de la République underwent a complete makeover. The Mairie de Paris
(Paris City Hall) has chosen to give pride of place to pedestrians, skateboarders & cyclists,

Reducing the area for cars. It's now the perfect place to host aperitifs with friends, events and open-air concerts. It’s become a favorite spot for families and night owls,
Place de la République has plenty to offer for your summer evening.

The Marais is a beautiful & fun area to walk around. It’s a hot spot for sure and not just the sun.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact