Place de le Republic

This is a twist on yesterday’s photo… I liked the cyclists and people passing by, I also liked the flat front view.
So, 2013 Place de la République underwent a complete makeover. The Mairie de Paris
(Paris City Hall) has chosen to give pride of place to pedestrians, skateboarders & cyclists,
Reducing the area for cars. It's now the perfect place to host aperitifs with friends, events and open-air concerts. It’s become a favorite spot for families and night owls,
Place de la République has plenty to offer for your summer evening.
The Marais is a beautiful & fun area to walk around. It’s a hot spot for sure and not just the sun.